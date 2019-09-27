Pelicans News Around the Web (9-27-2019)

Meet Your Pelicans: VP of Player Care and Performance Aaron Nelson

Aaron Nelson, one of NBA’s most accomplished and respected athletic trainers, enjoying move to New Orleans

Gut instincts told Aaron Nelson he was making the right decision to join the New Orleans Pelicans this spring, particularly after he kept hearing positive things about the franchise’s direction. Over a span of just five days, a series of events emphatically confirmed to Nelson that those intangible feelings were correct.

Lonzo Ball Talks Adjusting to New Orleans After Trade from Lakers to Pelicans

Lonzo Ball had only ever lived in California before the Los Angeles Lakers traded him to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the package to land Anthony Davis over the summer, but the 21-year-old point guard is settling into his new surroundings nicely.

Brandon Ingram visits The Youth Empowerment Project

Brandon Ingram visits the boys and girls at the Youth Empowerment Project in downtown New Orleans to play games, sign autographs, and give out presents.

Pelicans add AJ Diggs and Naismith Hall of Fame Inductee Teresa Weatherspoon to coaching staff

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has added AJ Diggs and Teresa Weatherspoon to Head Coach Alvin Gentry’s coaching staff as two-way player development coaches. Diggs and Weatherspoon will work closely with the team’s two-way players and will accompany them to and from their transfers to the Pelicans’ G League affiliate, the Erie BayHawks.

Meet the Pelicans: Two-Way Player Development Coach Teresa Weatherspoon

Pelicans hire former WNBA star, hall-of-famer Teresa Weatherspoon to staff: report

The New Orleans Pelicans have added former women's basketball star Teresa Weatherspoon to their staff.

Pels add Teresa Weatherspoon to coaching staff

The New Orleans Pelicans have hired Teresa Weatherspoon and AJ Diggs as two-way player development coaches, the team announced Thursday.

New Orleans Pelicans add Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon to coaching staff, per report

The New Orleans Pelicans have added another familiar female figure to their sideline, as they have hired former WNBA All-Star Teresa Weatherspoon to be an assistant coach, the team officially announced on Thursday. Weatherspoon will have a player development-based role with the team, specifically with the Pelicans' two-way players, guard Josh Gray and forward Zylan Cheatham.