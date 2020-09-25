Pelicans News Around the Web (9-25-2020)

Joel Meyers on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - September 24, 2020

Joel Meyers and Daniel Sallerson talk Lakers vs. Nuggets and Celtics vs. Heat. Hear Joel's perspective on Tyler Herro, the Nuggets taking Game 3, and more.

