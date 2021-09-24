Pelicans News Around the Web (9-24-2021)

New Orleans Pelicans and Gulf Coast Renewal Fund announce Hurricane Ida relief efforts

Pelicans and Gulf Coast Renewal Fund team up to contribute $500,000 to help communities in South Louisiana impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Stand with Us: Pelicans announce Hurricane Ida relief efforts

New Orleans Pelicans players, coaches and staff stand with Southern Louisiana and pledge support and relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Ida.

Top 10 Pelicans Home Games of 2021-22: No. 3 vs. Lakers

The last time Pelicans.com conducted a home games countdown (prior to the 2019-20 regular season), the meeting with the Lakers easily took the No. 1 spot, based partly on a June 2019 trade between the clubs that included Anthony Davis, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart.

What could Pelicans’ lineup rotations look like? Where does Kira Lewis Jr. fit? Who will be the odd man out?

With the start of training camp only a few days away, we’re back for more of this month’s Pelicans mailbag.