Pelicans News Around the Web (9-24-2020)

How much could Zion play at center? Miami Heat's playoff run might be a clue

Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo had an all-time meeting at the summit in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Pelicans coaching candidates: Should N.O. give Chris Finch a chance?

In the coming weeks, we’ll continue to spotlight potential candidates in the New Orleans Pelicans head coaching search and evaluate how they would fit with the team.

New Orleans Pelicans Value Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram More Than Rival NBA Teams

The New Orleans Pelicans and Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin spent last summer proclaiming the 2019-20 edition of the team belonged to Jrue Holiday, a potential NBA MVP candidate.