Pelicans News Around the Web (9-23-2020)

Lift Her Voice: Swin Cash hosts voting panel with women leaders

New Orleans Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Development Swin Cash hosted a panel discussion with women leaders across various areas who spoke on voting, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and their messages to young women.

Smoothie King Center will host early voting; see dates, who's allowed, more

The announcement of plans for the publicly owned arena comes after NBA teams such as the Pelicans agreed to use their buildings to help boost voter turnout, in response to a players strike intended to highlight inequality and racism in the United States.

Elected officials 'are not doing enough': Pelicans' J.J. Redick on NBA players taking real action in fighting injustice

Instead of speaking out on systemic racism, New Orleans Pelicans guard J.J. Redick often figured it would be best to shut up and listen.

Jrue and Lauren Holiday honored by Greater New Orleans Foundation for philanthropic efforts

While helping to lead New Orleans back into playoff contention this season, Jrue Holiday was the Pelicans’ third-leading scorer and top perimeter defender. But what he and his wife Lauren are doing this offseason promises to make a greater, long-lasting impact on the Crescent City and beyond.