Pelicans News Around the Web (9-20-2019)

New Orleans Pelicans announce 2019-20 broadcast schedule

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the television and radio broadcast schedule for the upcoming 2019-20 season. FOX Sports New Orleans will broadcast 72 regular season games as well as the Pelicans’ home preseason contest against the Utah Jazz on October 11.

