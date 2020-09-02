Pelicans News Around the Web (9-2-2020)
Joel Meyers on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - September 1, 2020
Daniel Sallerson & Jim Eichenhofer chat with the voice of the Pelicans, Joel Meyers about Jaxson Hayes' and Nickeil Alexander-Walker's rookie seasons plus Brandon Ingram winning Most Improved Player Award.
Pelicans coaching candidates: Why Tyronn Lue is in such high demand across NBA
Getting the most out of NBA star players is a delicate dance. Push too hard, and a head coach is at risk of getting tuned out. Pamper too much, and a head coach can allow bad habits to fester.
Brandon Ingram’s daily reps outside the gym led to triumph on the court in N.O.
Brandon Ingram's path to becoming the 2019-20 NBA Most Improved Player didn't start with his first big game in a Pelicans uniform or his first practice with the team.
JAXSON HAYES PELICANS SEASON IN REVIEW | 2019-20
When his NBA career began last fall, the thing Jaxson Hayes needed most – significant in-game experience – also seemed to be very unlikely for him to gain.
