Pelicans News Around the Web (9-18-2019)

Pelicans to hold open practice on Oct. 5; tickets released to general public Thursday

The New Orleans Pelicans have plenty of new faces, and the team’s annual open practice at the Smoothie King Center at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 will be the first chance for fans to see them up close and personal.

METAIRIE, La. -- At the end of last season, things looked like a mess for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Rarely do you see an organization transform itself as thoroughly as this in one offseason

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and guard Lonzo Ball have been full participants in the team's voluntary offseason workouts in New Orleans, a source told ESPN on Tuesday.

Fear not, New Orleans Pelicans fans. Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball appear well on their way to being ready for the start of the 2019-20 season.

The former no. 2 overall pick has loads of talent but plenty of questions heading into his first season in New Orleans. Should the Pelicans lock him up with a new deal or wait for him to prove himself next to Zion Williamson?