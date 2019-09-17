Posted: Sep 17, 2019

Pelicans News Around the Web (9-17-2019)

Zach talks to New Orleans guard J.J. Redick about signing with the Pelicans, that Kawhi Leonard shot, leaving Philly, his old Clippers teams, dunking, and much more.

