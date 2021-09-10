Pelicans News Around the Web (9-10-2021)

Former New Orleans Pelicans players commit support to Hurricane Ida victims

A group of former New Orleans Pelicans players is making donations to the communities in the areas of Southeast Louisiana affected by Hurricane Ida last month, with Jrue and Lauren Holiday leading the charge.

Jrue Holiday, other former Pelicans teaming up with Gary Chambers Jr. to provide power

A group of former New Orleans Pelicans is teaming up with Gary Chambers Jr., a community activist based in Baton Rouge, to provide power sources to those hit hardest by Hurricane Ida.