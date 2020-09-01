Pelicans News Around the Web (9-1-2020)
Path to Most Improved Player award was ‘most fun’ experience for Brandon Ingram
There are reams of data available to back up why Brandon Ingram captured the NBA’s 2019-20 Most Improved Player trophy, whether it’s increases in scoring, rebounding and assists, or major percentage leaps in both foul shooting and three-pointers. What Ingram will remember most from his first season with New Orleans, however, is much less tangible, yet more reflective of what a change of scenery meant to him in Year 4 of his pro career.See More»
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram Named NBA's Most Improved Player
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has been named the NBA’s most improved player in a season that saw him bounce back from a life-altering blood clot and a trade from the team that drafted him second-overall in 2016.See More»
