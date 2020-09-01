Pelicans News Around the Web (9-1-2020)

Brandon Ingram named NBA Most Improved Player

The National Basketball Association announced today that Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is the recipient of the 2019-20 Kia NBA Most Improved Player Award.

There are reams of data available to back up why Brandon Ingram captured the NBA’s 2019-20 Most Improved Player trophy, whether it’s increases in scoring, rebounding and assists, or major percentage leaps in both foul shooting and three-pointers. What Ingram will remember most from his first season with New Orleans, however, is much less tangible, yet more reflective of what a change of scenery meant to him in Year 4 of his pro career.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram capped off a breakthrough season by winning the NBA's Most Improved Player award Monday night.

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has been named the NBA’s most improved player in a season that saw him bounce back from a life-altering blood clot and a trade from the team that drafted him second-overall in 2016.

