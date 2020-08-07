Pelicans News Around the Web (8-7-2020)

Entergy postgame wrap: Kings 140, Pelicans 125

New Orleans bounced back from a 7-23 start this season to get back into the playoff hunt, but in an immensely important game Thursday, the Pelicans’ poor beginning was simply too much to overcome.

Pelicans embarrassed in bubble after allowing season-high 140 points

On March 11, the Pelicans were about to face the Kings in California when the game was postponed minutes before tipoff. That night, the NBA was forced to shutter its doors because of the pandemic. In the months that followed, it devised a plan to finish the season.

Checking on Pelicans 'virtual' fans: A literal goat, a Mardi Gras Indian and is that Hagrid?

The NBA's return has brought professional basketball back amid the coronavirus pandemic, but along with it a new type of sports fandom.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans searching for answers on defense after second big loss in the bubble

Zion Williamson is not accustomed to losing big.

Vardon: 27 thoughts on the West’s crazy race for eighth from inside the bubble

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Twenty-seven thoughts on the fascinating, crazy, race for the playoffs in the West, for Gary Trent Jr.’s 27 points in a 125-115 win by Portland over Denver on Thursday.

Same old song and dance: Pelicans’ defense no-shows again in loss to Kings

The Pelicans were playing all of the old hits in their postgame interviews after Thursday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Bogdanovic's career-high 35 lead Kings past Pelicans 140-125

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Bogdan Bogdanovic scored a career-high 35 points to help the Sacramento Kings beat the New Orleans Pelicans 140-125 on Thursday.