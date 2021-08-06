Pelicans News Around the Web (8-6-2021)

Pelicans announce 2021 NBA Summer League roster

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans today announced their roster for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021, which will take place Aug. 8-17 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The New Orleans Pelicans’ Summer League roster will feature three players from the team’s 2020-21 squad and their two most recent draft picks.