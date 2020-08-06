Pelicans News Around the Web (8-6-2020)

Pelicans back in West race, likely need 5-0 or 4-1 finish plus help on scoreboard

During crunch time Monday of the most important game of the 2019-20 season so far for New Orleans, the duo of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson delivered, combining to score seven fourth-quarter baskets in a 10-point win over Memphis.

Behind the Numbers: Pelicans vs. Kings (8/6/20)

A look at three key numbers related to Thursday’s game in Orlando between New Orleans and Sacramento (12:30 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM, NBA TV):

Why Monday's win was a 'step in the right direction' for Lonzo Ball, Pelicans' offense

With Lonzo Ball leading the break and Zion Williamson leaking out, the Pelicans have at times this season been the NBA’s most entertaining high-wire act. Ball is perfectly capable of delivering a pass on the money 60 or 70 feet downcourt. Williamson can pluck those bombs out of the sky and dunk them before ever coming down.

Strauss: Will Zion Williamson win ‘the race’ against his own body?

The most high stakes action in the NBA Bubble might be happening on a non-contender. It’s about what one man, only 20 years old, represents, in the near term and into the future.

Pelicans' Alvin Gentry says Aurora PD's mistaken detention 'should've never happened'

Alvin Gentry cut his teeth in coaching at the University of Colorado. In 1977, Gentry took a job there as a graduate assistant. He spent one season at the school and then returned to work as a full-time assistant from 1981-86.

‘I just was about, let’s do the work’: Swin Cash leads by example in New Orleans

Here’s how it would go, Swin Cash says, if the New Orleans Pelicans give in to what everyone on earth wants them to do – play Zion Williamson 40 minutes a night – and the first pick in last year’s draft got hurt in the Orlando bubble.