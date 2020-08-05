Pelicans News Around the Web (8-5-2020)

Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. suffers torn meniscus in loss to Pelicans, out for season

The Memphis Grizzlies have stumbled to 0-3 in the NBA's restart and now face the remainder of their schedule without young star Jaren Jackson Jr.

Operating 'with one hand behind your back': Inside Fox Sports New Orleans' remote Pelicans broadcasts

During his breakout season, Brandon Ingram has improved by leaps and bounds at the free-throw line. In his first three seasons with the Lakers, Ingram was a 66.2% foul shooter. This year, he is converting at an 85.1% rate.

After 100 Podcasts, JJ Redick Widens His Range

The New Orleans Pelicans shooter is starting a new show and a production company to develop more podcasts.

Hollinger: Four big questions after the first weekend of NBA bubble action

Answers? You want answers? Sorry, I only have questions.