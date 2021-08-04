Pelicans News Around the Web (8-4-2021)

Pelicans send out Lonzo Ball, bring in Devonte' Graham in free agency: 3 thoughts on the deals

On the first day of NBA free agency, the New Orleans Pelicans sent out Lonzo Ball and brought in Devonte’ Graham in separate sign and trades.

Pelicans re-sign Brazilian guard Didi Louzada to multi-year deal

As expected after they declined his option last week, the New Orleans Pelicans are bringing back Brazilian guard Didi Louzada on a multi-year contract.