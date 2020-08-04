Pelicans News Around the Web (8-4-2020)

Entergy postgame wrap: Pelicans 109, Grizzlies 99

Pelicans (29-38, 11th in West), Grizzlies (32-36, 8th in West)

On Saturday, the Pelicans got bludgeoned from whistle to whistle. In their second game of the bubble seeding round in Kissimmee, Florida, they trailed by as many as 42 points in an embarrassing loss to the Clippers. A day later, Alvin Gentry showed his team film of what they looked like pre-pandemic.

The Pelicans needed it. They got it.

If the sky was falling for the Pelicans on Saturday, a win on Monday quickly began piecing it back together.

There’s no tougher balancing act in sports than preparing for the future while also prioritizing what it takes to win in the present. Naturally, there’s going to be points when those two goals don’t align.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Zion Williamson said he felt "alive again" after getting a chance to help his team close out a game.

The NBA may have designed its Disney bubble's 22-team format primarily as a means to get Zion Williamson onto more television screens, but it created a race for the eighth seed in the Western Conference that's more fun—and more competitive—than expected.

Zion Williamson's minutes total was a major subplot of the Pelicans' two opening losses of the NBA restart.

Poor Brandon Clarke.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Zion Williamson, at least one who actually resembles the real him, showed up at zero hour.

New Orleans rookie Zion Williamson made it clear what it felt like to be on the floor at the end of the Pelicans' 109-99 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

Four days into the NBA’s restart in Orlando, Fla., and the reactions and takes are flying high as teams get their feet wet.