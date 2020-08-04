Pelicans News Around the Web (8-4-2020)
Entergy postgame wrap: Pelicans 109, Grizzlies 99
Pelicans (29-38, 11th in West), Grizzlies (32-36, 8th in West)See More»
Pelicans pull out much-needed win over Grizzlies as Zion plays down the stretch
On Saturday, the Pelicans got bludgeoned from whistle to whistle. In their second game of the bubble seeding round in Kissimmee, Florida, they trailed by as many as 42 points in an embarrassing loss to the Clippers. A day later, Alvin Gentry showed his team film of what they looked like pre-pandemic.See More»
See 10 top plays from Pelicans-Grizzlies: Lonzo passes, Zion dunks, Josh Hart being Josh Hart
The Pelicans needed it. They got it.See More»
How can Pelicans make NBA playoffs? Here's where things stand after 3 games in Orlando
If the sky was falling for the Pelicans on Saturday, a win on Monday quickly began piecing it back together.See More»
Future is now: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram rise to occasion for Pelicans
There’s no tougher balancing act in sports than preparing for the future while also prioritizing what it takes to win in the present. Naturally, there’s going to be points when those two goals don’t align.See More»
Williamson loses shoe, but Pelicans get key 109-99 win
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Zion Williamson said he felt "alive again" after getting a chance to help his team close out a game.See More»
Pelicans' Win over Grizzlies Further Clouds Western Conference Playoff Race
The NBA may have designed its Disney bubble's 22-team format primarily as a means to get Zion Williamson onto more television screens, but it created a race for the eighth seed in the Western Conference that's more fun—and more competitive—than expected.See More»
Zion Williamson after closing out Pelicans win vs. Grizzlies: 'I feel alive again'
Zion Williamson's minutes total was a major subplot of the Pelicans' two opening losses of the NBA restart.See More»
3 points: Zion 'feels alive' as Pelicans get new life in playoff race
Poor Brandon Clarke.See More»
Inside the bubble: How Zion’s ‘real’ return rekindled the Pelicans’ hopes
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Zion Williamson, at least one who actually resembles the real him, showed up at zero hour.See More»
New Orleans Pelicans extend Zion Williamson to 25 minutes, closing time of win
New Orleans rookie Zion Williamson made it clear what it felt like to be on the floor at the end of the Pelicans' 109-99 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.See More»
The Athletic’s NBA Power Rankings: Some teams need to restart again
Four days into the NBA’s restart in Orlando, Fla., and the reactions and takes are flying high as teams get their feet wet.See More»
