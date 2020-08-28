Pelicans News Around the Web (8-28-2020)
Zion Williamson season review on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - August 28, 2020
Host Daniel Sallerson, Pelicans.com writer Jim Eichenhofer and NBA.com writer Michael C. Wright review Zion Williamson's 2019-20 season with New Orleans plus check in on the NBA Playoffs in Orlando.
NBA players choose to finish season despite ongoing police brutality against Black people
The NBA season will continue after it was abruptly put on hold following a Milwaukee Bucks-led players strike.
Sources: NBA players agree to continue playing, resume postseason
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The NBA's players voted to continue the playoffs inside the Disney bubble, a day after a Milwaukee Bucks-led protest brought the league to a temporary, screeching halt, sources tell The Athletic.
