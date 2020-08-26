Pelicans News Around the Web (8-26-2020)

Jrue Holiday season review on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - August 25, 2020

Host Daniel Sallerson, Pelicans.com writer Jim Eichenhofer and Pelicans TV play-by-play announcer Joel Meyers review guard Jrue Holiday's 2019-20 season with New Orleans plus check in on the NBA Playoffs in Orlando.

End-of-season review: Pelicans have difficult decision to make at center

The drop-off between the production the Pelicans’ starting center offered and what the team’s reserves could give was steep enough to ski down.

Sixers, Nets, Pelicans and Rockets(?) might want Tyronn Lue. Where should he go?

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The corridor inside the Coronado Springs ballroom is long, and for the teams staying at the adjacent Grand Destino tower it can be a walk of several minutes from practice to the hotel room.

Pelicans coaching candidates: How would Jason Kidd fit in New Orleans?

In the coming weeks, The Athletic will take a closer look at each of the candidates in contention for the New Orleans Pelicans head coaching job and how they would fit with the team.

NBA Rumors: Nets, 76ers Currently Lead Pelicans for Ty Lue Despite Meeting

Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Tyronn Lue has reportedly generated interest from a number of teams, and he is apparently more likely to coach Joel Embiid or Kyrie Irving next season than Zion Williamson.

JRUE HOLIDAY PELICANS SEASON IN REVIEW | 2019-20

The 2019-20 season began in much different fashion for Holiday than any of the previous six.