Posted: Aug 23, 2021

Pelicans News Around the Web (8-23-2021)

Pelicans announce 2021-2022 regular season schedule presented by SeatGeek

New Orleans scheduled to play on national television 15 times

Top New Orleans Pelicans home games in 2021-22

With seven of the eight most recent NBA Most Valuable Player award winners scheduled to visit the Crescent City by mid-December, the early portion of New Orleans’ 41-game home schedule is filled with marquee opponents.

Schedule Breakdown on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - August 20, 2021

Daniel Sallerson, Jim Eichenhofer, and Erin Summers go over the Pelicans' 2021-22 schedule that was released this afternoon.

Pelicans host 76ers in Oct. 20 season opener; 15 nationally televised dates on schedule

The Willie Green era for the New Orleans Pelicans will begin against the team that drafted him.

Walker: 10 things you'll want to know about the 2021-22 New Orleans Pelicans schedule

The NBA announced its schedule for the 2021-22 season on Friday. Here are 10 quick observations about the Pelicans' schedule.

