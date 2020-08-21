Pelicans News Around the Web (8-21-2020)

Pelicans to select 13th in 2020 NBA Draft

The New Orleans Pelicans received the 13th overall selection in the upcoming NBA Draft, as determined by the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery.

Pelicans stay put in lottery, will pick 13th overall on Oct. 16

After what took place at the 2019 draft lottery, the New Orleans Pelicans probably shouldn’t be too upset about it, but Thursday’s edition of the event resulted in them claiming the No. 13 overall pick this time.

2020 NBA Draft: Pelicans land No. 13 pick. Here's how it could shape next season.

The New Orleans Pelicans struck gold in last year’s draft lottery. They hit on 6% odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick, which they used to select Zion Williamson, the reigning Naismith Player of the Year.

No 2019 NBA draft lottery magic this year, New Orleans Pelicans to pick No. 13 in 2020 draft

NEW ORLEANS — No NBA draft-lottery magic for the New Orleans Pelicans this year.