Pelicans News Around the Web (8-2-2019)

Saints QB Drew Brees treasures mentoring Pelicans' Zion Williamson: 'I want to be there as a resource'

One of New Orleans' biggest sports stars is old enough to be the father of the city's newest sports star.

Every twist and turn in the Zion sneaker chase

WHEN ZION WILLIAMSON arrived at the sold-out Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas for his prime-time debut at the NBA summer league in early July, his choice of footwear had the NBA buzzing.

How David Griffin Rebuilt the Pelicans and His World

After a miserable exit in Cleveland, David Griffin found a new home in New Orleans where he took on the task of rebuilding Gayle Benson's Pelicans during the Anthony Davis trade saga. With phenom Zion Williamson on board and a core of veterans hungry for a playoff push, the team down in the Bayou will be one of the most talked about in the NBA this upcoming season.