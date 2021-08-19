Pelicans News Around the Web (8-19-2021)

Jason Williford on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - August 18, 2021

Virginia Associate Head Coach Jason Williford joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to discuss Trey Murphy's time at Virginia & his performance at Summer League.

Trey Murphy named All-Summer League after unbeaten Pelicans excel in Vegas

Trey Murphy was the 17th overall pick in the July 29 NBA draft. Based on the results from just-completed summer league, he’s already begun to outperform that status.