Posted: Aug 19, 2020

Pelicans News Around the Web (8-19-2020)

Jen Hale and Todd Graffagnini on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - August 18, 2020

Fox Sports New Orleans sideline reporter Jen Hale and radio voice of the Pelicans Todd Graffagnini join the show to recap the Pelicans season.

End-of-season review: Who is the real Lonzo Ball?

The Pelicans’ 2019-20 season was peaks and valleys with little in between. They started 6-22, rebounded by going eight games above .500 from Dec. 18 to March 11 and then looked deflated inside the bubble.

