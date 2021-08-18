Pelicans News Around the Web (8-18-2021)

NBA Summer League Game 5 wrap: Pelicans 87, Timberwolves 59

The final game of summer league in Las Vegas can sometimes be a “go through the motions” kind of affair, as players for both teams look forward to a flight out of town and being able to enjoy what’s left of the offseason.

Naji Marshall is a physical forward, but that does not mean he is incapable of finesse. The 6-foot-7 Marshall is a fluid ball handler who can find teammates when they’re open.

The team’s effort and defense shined in every single game.