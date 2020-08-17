Pelicans News Around the Web (8-17-2020)

5 best candidates to replace Alvin Gentry and coach Pelicans’ Zion Williamson into a superstar

After what was a disappointing time inside the Disney World bubble, the New Orleans Pelicans front office have made their first move of the offseason. It comes in the form of a major shakeup in the coaching department, with the Pelicans opting to part ways with head coach Alvin Gentry.

End-of-season reviews: Sky is the limit for Zion Williamson

In his brief time on the floor as a rookie, Zion Williamson was a teenager who bullied grown men five and 10 years his senior. At just 19 years old — he celebrated his 20th birthday in July — he barreled through redwood-sized opponents with ease.

How Zion Williamson's next coach can get more from him and the Pelicans

How do the New Orleans Pelicans take the next few steps after firing head coach Alvin Gentry?