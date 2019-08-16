Pelicans News Around the Web (8-16-2019)

New Orleans Pelicans to host Select-a-Seat event on Saturday, August 17

NEW ORLEANS – On Saturday, August 17, Pelicans fans will have the chance to choose from the best remaining seat locations, which includes newly-released seating for the 2019-20 season, at the Pelicans’ Select-a-Seat event at the Smoothie King Center. The event will be free and open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Thousands of Pelicans season ticket packages were snatched up in the hours immediately following the franchise landing the No. 1 pick in this summer's NBA draft, but seats still remain for those New Orleans fans interested in attending a large number of home games at the Smoothie King Center to ring in the next era of the franchise.

Pelicans announce G League coaching staff for Erie Bayhawks

This offseason, the Pelicans have made a concerted effort to build a young, competitive roster within an organization that is set to compete and grow for years to come. And part of that growth comes at the very bottom, with the addition of the team’s new G League franchise, the Erie Bayhawks.