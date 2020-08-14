Pelicans News Around the Web (8-14-2020)

Entergy postgame wrap: Magic 133, Pelicans 127

The final regular season game of 2019-20 for New Orleans was a microcosm of what hampered the Pelicans in losses throughout the campaign

Josh Hart says he expects Pelicans to make changes after falling flat to end season

Josh Hart just wrapped up his third NBA season. He is still in the early stages of his professional basketball career. But by now, he has seen enough to know that “running it back” is often a pipe dream, especially on teams whose seasons end in disappointment.

Magic snap 5-game skid with 133-127 victory over Pelicans

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Nikola Vucevic scored 23 points on 10-of-11 shooting from the floor and the Orlando Magic tuned up for the postseason by beating the New Orleans Pelicans 133-127 on Thursday to snap a five-game skid.

Zion Williamson to spend offseason working on game, body

For New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson, it's time to turn the page to next season and focus on getting better -- with his game and his body.

‘We see the needs’: Why Jrue, Lauren Holiday built a foundation with game checks

NEW ORLEANS — It didn’t take long for Lauren Holiday to realize New Orleans is different than any other place she’s lived.