Pelicans News Around the Web (8-14-2020)
Entergy postgame wrap: Magic 133, Pelicans 127
The final regular season game of 2019-20 for New Orleans was a microcosm of what hampered the Pelicans in losses throughout the campaignSee More»
Josh Hart says he expects Pelicans to make changes after falling flat to end season
Josh Hart just wrapped up his third NBA season. He is still in the early stages of his professional basketball career. But by now, he has seen enough to know that “running it back” is often a pipe dream, especially on teams whose seasons end in disappointment.See More»
Magic snap 5-game skid with 133-127 victory over Pelicans
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Nikola Vucevic scored 23 points on 10-of-11 shooting from the floor and the Orlando Magic tuned up for the postseason by beating the New Orleans Pelicans 133-127 on Thursday to snap a five-game skid.See More»
Zion Williamson to spend offseason working on game, body
For New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson, it's time to turn the page to next season and focus on getting better -- with his game and his body.See More»
‘We see the needs’: Why Jrue, Lauren Holiday built a foundation with game checks
NEW ORLEANS — It didn’t take long for Lauren Holiday to realize New Orleans is different than any other place she’s lived.See More»
NEXT UP: