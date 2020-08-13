Pelicans News Around the Web (8-13-2020)
Entergy postgame wrap: Kings 112, Pelicans 106
On a night when some of New Orleans’ first-year pros figured to play expanded minutes and contribute more meaningfully, two members of the team’s large Duke University contingent led the way, albeit in a losing effort.See More»
John Hollinger’s All-Bubble Awards: The Seeding Games edition
Bubble awards? You want bubble awards?See More»
Intel Sharing: What our insiders hear about the Pelicans, Wizards and Kings
As teams begin to exit the bubble, we asked our NBA insiders to share what they are hearing about what’s next for those teams… besides fishing.See More»
New Orleans Pelicans Out Of Playoff Picture, NBA Draft Lottery Looms
The New Orleans Pelicans will soon fly back home having failed to achieve their NBA Playoffs goals.See More»
Zion Williamson's rookie season is over after 24 games
Zion Williamson's rookie season is over.See More»
Pelicans' Zion Williamson to miss finale to rookie season with sore knee
Zion Williamson's rookie season is officially over.See More»
Pelicans assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon to enter Texas Sports Hall of Fame
Regarded as one of the WNBA's first superstars, Teresa Weatherspoon etched her name in the history books and left a lasting legacy in women’s basketball.See More»
