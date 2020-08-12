Pelicans News Around the Web (8-12-2020)

Entergy postgame wrap: Kings 112, Pelicans 106

On a night when some of New Orleans’ first-year pros figured to play expanded minutes and contribute more meaningfully, two members of the team’s large Duke University contingent led the way, albeit in a losing effort.

After disappointing end, Pelicans have important questions to answer

The Pelicans' 2019-20 season was defined by inconsistency.

Next moves for the Pelicans: Decisions on Ingram, Ball and Holiday

A little more than a year ago, the New Orleans Pelicans drafted Zion Williamson and finalized a mammoth trade of Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers that provided the Pelicans with multiple starters and draft picks.

Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Key to consistency is 'having time together'

During his seven-season run with the Pelicans, Jrue Holiday has been a part of some of the highest highs and lowest lows in franchise history.