Pelicans News Around the Web (8-11-2020)

Tuesday game vs. Kings will likely mean larger roles for Pelicans young players

At the start of the fourth quarter in Sunday’s critical game vs. San Antonio, New Orleans rookies Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker were on the court, with the Spurs clinging to a four-point lead.

Swin Cash & Caron Butler on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - August 10, 2020

Swin Cash and Caron Butler join the show to talk about the impact the NBA is making, the importance of voting, Butler's Emmy award-winning documentary, 'Seeing Is Believing' and more.

Hollinger: Pelicans exit. Four remain. On a Wild West weekend, and what’s next

And then there were four.

Pelicans Not Concerned About Lonzo Ball Despite Disappointing Bubble Performance

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Lonzo Ball was frustrated. Twitter, as it so often does, provided an outlet. After a disappointing five-point performance in New Orleans' loss to San Antonio—a loss that eliminated the Pelicans from the playoffs—Ball spotted a tweet from Bleacher Report pointing out his unsatisfying numbers.