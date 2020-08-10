Pelicans News Around the Web (8-10-2020)
Entergy postgame wrap: Spurs 122, Pelicans 113
Spurs (31-38, 10th in West), Pelicans (30-40, 12th in West)
Pelicans' playoff hopes dashed after flat start against Spurs, Blazers win over 76ers
The New Orleans Pelicans understood going into Sunday's nationally televised game against the Spurs they needed a lot to go their way to sneak into the playoffs. They dug themselves into a hole with inconsistent effort and being turnover-prone in their first five games of the NBA's restart.
Walker: Pelicans' lack of urgency with stakes so high spells doom for J.J. Redick's playoff streak
The Pelicans owe J.J. Redick an apology.
Spurs help playoff chances, top Pelicans, Zion 122-113
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs came to the NBA's restart bubble looking to develop their young talent.
