Pelicans News Around the Web (8-1-2020)

Saturday’s loss to the LA Clippers went sideways so quickly that it was difficult to locate anything to build on within New Orleans’ performance, particularly from the first three quarters. With that mind, the Pelicans coaching staff adopted a positive-reinforcement technique while selecting 2019-20 game film for players to view during Sunday’s practice in Orlando.

Zion Williamson scratched his head Sunday when asked the question, much like Pelicans fans scratched their heads while watching the game Zion was being asked about.

The starting five the Pelicans envisioned rolling out on opening night in October didn’t get on the floor together until late January. Injuries meant that Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Derrick Favors didn’t share the court until the season was halfway over.

Zion Williamson says it has been hard to watch from the sideline as the New Orleans Pelicans lost their first two games in the NBA bubble while his minutes have been limited.

Zion Williamson has played less than 30 minutes combined in the New Orleans Pelicans’ first two losses inside the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World.