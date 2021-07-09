Pelicans News Around the Web (7-9-2021)
Five-minute draft guide: Final Four familiar faces
One of the joys of watching the NCAA Tournament – which fans were denied of in 2020 by a pandemic – is the chance to familiarize yourself with new and up-and-coming basketball stars.See More»
Zion Williamson's mom wanted theater in Garden District mansion; this agency said not so fast
The typically Byzantine business of a local government agency that weighs whether to allow modifications to New Orleans' historically significant buildings took a celebrity turn this week when the mother of Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson sought permission to add a third floor to her Garden District mansion.See More»
