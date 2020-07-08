Pelicans News Around the Web (7-8-2020)

Walker: As Pelicans prepare to enter NBA bubble, one can only wonder how long before it pops

The New Orleans Pelicans will make the flight to Orlando on Wednesday.

‘The million-dollar question’: Why can’t New Orleans sustain sports talk radio?

David Grubb recently experienced the familiar life cycle of a sports talk radio show host in New Orleans in about an 11-month span.

Derrick Favors ready to continue to help lead Pelicans' defensive turnaround

Beginning with New Orleans’ first preseason game in his home city of Atlanta, Pelicans center Derrick Favors was accustomed to seeing his young children in the stands, cheering for Dad.

Pelicans' Derrick Favors used time off 'to get right mentally' after losing his mother

Derrick Favors is the backbone of the Pelicans’ defense, a player who is essential to keeping them upright. His return to the lineup in mid-December after taking time off to mourn the death of his mother helped New Orleans go from sieves to somewhat stingy on that end.

