Pelicans News Around the Web (7-6-2020)

New Orleans Pelicans will scrimmage Brooklyn, Denver, Milwaukee before season resumes in Orlando

The New Orleans Pelicans will play three scrimmages before restarting the regular season against the Utah Jazz on July 30 in Orlando.

Pelicans travel to Florida this week: Here's what their first few days at Disney World will look like

The Pelicans’ roster in Florida will not look much different than it did before the pandemic. So far, they haven’t brought in any supporting pieces in anticipation of the resumption of the season.

