Pelicans News Around the Web (7-5-2021)

Five-minute draft guide: Consensus late lottery

To understand how potentially valuable double-digit lottery picks can be in today’s NBA, look no further than the 2021 Western Conference finals, where two immensely impactful stars were selected 10th (Paul George) and 13th (Devin Booker), respectively, in their draft classes.

NBA Finals to feature Chris Paul, Jrue Holiday and possibly the Pelicans' next head coach, too

The two greatest guards in New Orleans franchise history will face each other this week in the NBA Finals.

Pelicans coaching search: Is Fred Vinson ready to make the jump to head coach?

It’s been more than two weeks since Stan Van Gundy’s departure, but the Pelicans are still searching for their next head coach.

Former New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy doesn't think Zion Williamson had anything to do with exit

Former New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy made his first public comments since his split with the organization, and he made it clear he doesn't think Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram or any other player had anything to do with his departure.