Pelicans News Around the Web (7-5-2019)

Pelicans Summer League Practice: Zion Williamson 7-4-2019

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson speaks with media following practice at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Zion Williamson's Debut and the Top NBA Summer League Storylines to Watch

Pelicans phenom Zion Williamson will make his long-anticipated debut on Friday but there is a lot more to look forward to in Las Vegas. The Crossover on the biggest storylines to keep an eye on from the 2019 NBA Summer League.

2019 Summer League Preview: Zion Williamson set to dance for New Orleans Pelicans

Fans lost their collective minds when the NBA Lottery gifted New Orleans the first overall pick. Now it’s Zion’s turn to send the city into a frenzy.

Pelicans Summer League Practice: Makoto Hiejima 7-4-2019

Pelicans guard Makoto Hiejima speaks with media following practice at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Summer League Practice Report 7-4-2019

Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer recap Pelicans summer league practice from the Thomas & Mack Center in preparation for Friday night's match-up vs the New York Knicks at 8:30PM tomorrow night on ESPN and ESPN 100.3 FM.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans set for not-so-ordinary Summer League debut; here's what to know

It's just an NBA Summer League game.