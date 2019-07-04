Pelicans News Around the Web (7-4-2019)

Zion Williamson's Debut and the best NBA Summer League Storylines to Watch

Pelicans' phenom Zion Williamson will make his long-anticipated debut on Friday but there is a lot more to look forward to in Las Vegas. The Crossover on the biggest storylines to keep an eye on from the 2019 NBA Summer League.

24 Seconds With Antonio Daniels

Former New Orleans guard Antonio Daniels has followed the Pelicans closely in recent years for at least two reasons: One, he’s been serving as a studio analyst for Fox Sports Southwest on the team’s pregame, halftime and postgame shows. Two, as a basketball aficionado, he would be paying attention even if it wasn’t part of his job. The energetic Daniels, who has been praised for his studio work on TV, as well as on Sirius XM’s NBA shows, is joining Fox Sports New Orleans’ game coverage in 2019-20, partnering with play-by-play broadcaster Joel Meyers this season (Fox Sports NOLA carries 75 live Pelicans games each regular season). Pelicans.com caught up with Daniels this week to discuss his perspective and enthusiasm about accepting his new role in the Crescent City.

Ask Antonio Daniels about basketball, David Griffin’s immediate impact on the New Orleans Pelicans franchise, or even his 66-game stint playing for the Hornets more than a decade ago, and he could go on forever. His passion for the game he has poured more than two decades of his life into is palpable.

Pelicans Summer League Practice Highlights 7-3-2019

Check out the highlights from New Orleans Pelicans Summer League practice at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas in preparation for the NBA summer League 2019