Pelicans News Around the Web (7-30-2021)

Pelicans pick Alabama’s Herbert Jones at No. 35

New Orleans struggled at the defensive end for extended stretches of the 2020-21 season, finishing No. 23 in efficiency while allowing 113.3 points per 100 possessions.

Pelicans take SEC Player of the Year Herb Jones with second-round pick

With the 17th pick in Thursday's draft, the New Orleans Pelicans chose Trey Murphy out of Virginia. Eighteen spots later, they took another wing who spent multiple years in the college ranks: Alabama's Herb Jones.

Herb Jones goes to the New Orleans Pelicans: Here’s what they’re getting

Herb Jones is a 6-foot-7 point forward with a 7-foot wingspan, the best player and defender in the SEC last season, a guy who nearly had a triple-double against Kentucky, torched Tennessee in the league semifinals and made the decisive bucket and game-saving block against LSU in the conference championship game.

Pelicans take Trey Murphy with 17th pick, a Virginia forward with a smooth 3-point stroke

David Griffin has repeatedly stressed this offseason that the New Orleans Pelicans need to upgrade their outside shooting.

Trey Murphy goes to the New Orleans Pelicans: Here’s what they’re getting

Trey Murphy wasn’t supposed to be here. That sentence is not meant dramatically, in the classic “started from the bottom” narrative sense, but just as a statement of fact.

Trey Murphy III scouting report: What to expect from the Pelicans’ selection at No. 17 in the 2021 NBA Draft

The New Orleans Pelicans will be getting Virginia forward Trey Murphy III with the No. 17 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Pelicans draft additions bring traits New Orleans is emphasizing this offseason

The New Orleans Pelicans will be spending this 2021 NBA offseason seeking a combination of those traits in players they add to their roster. They believe they got a fast start to that process Thursday, acquiring a pair of accomplished college players during the league’s annual draft.

Pelicans complete trade with Trail Blazers

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team traded the draft rights to Greg Brown, the 43rd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for a 2026 second-round draft pick and cash considerations.