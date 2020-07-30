Pelicans News Around the Web (7-30-2020)

Optimism abounds for Pelicans as NBA season officially restarts

A team that appeared to be on the rise when a pandemic hit in mid-March is hopeful it can pick up from where it left off, now in July and August.

Yes, the Pelicans are back, and this is what they must do to make the playoffs

When the NBA released its return-to-play format in June, the language it used practically required a law degree to interpret. We read the rules so you don’t have to. Here’s what you should know: The New Orleans Pelicans’ pathway to the playoffs is complicated and treacherous.

Zion Williamson will be game-time decision for Utah game Thursday

Basketball fans everywhere, not just New Orleans Pelicans supporters, would love to see Zion Williamson play in Thursday’s official restart to the NBA’s 2019-20 season.

From one Pelican to another as Zion ramps up: 'You've sometimes got to remember that it's just a game'

For much of the fall and winter, Derrick Favors wasn’t in a good place. In November, the Pelicans’ starting center took two weeks off to mourn. DeAndra Favors, his mother, died unexpectedly a few days before Thanksgiving.

The Players To Watch On The NBA Teams Just Trying To Hang Around

Twelve NBA teams have already clinched their place in this year’s playoff field, but 10 others made the trip to the league’s Orlando bubble with the hopes of playing their way into the four remaining unfilled spots.

With the NBA restart beginning, some storylines to follow from inside the bubble

One week of scrimmages inside the NBA's Walt Disney World bubble, and it has already been a heck of a ride.

NBA bubble life: Welcome to pingpong, fishing, shotgunning beers, part of 'adult summer camp'

The Bud Light that JJ Redick slammed inside an inflatable kiddie pool took him back. On his podcast, the 36-year-old said it had been at least five years since he last shotgunned a beer.

Amick: The biggest storylines of the 2020 NBA restart

How surreal is this? And scary, too.

Partnow: 22 numbers to know for the 22 teams in the NBA bubble

After a hiatus of more than four-and-a-half months, the NBA returns to official action on Thursday for the first two games in the 18-day sprint through seeding games and possible play-in mini tournaments before starting the Playoffs proper in mid August.

NBA restart A to Z: A guide to the 26 things you need to know going in

Finally, it’s here, the date we’ve been hoping would come ever since the NBA abruptly shut down on the evening of March 11. After four-and-a-half months of watching the nation try, and mostly fail, to deal with the pandemic, pro basketball games are actually happening again … games that matter and will count in the standings!