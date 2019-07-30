Pelicans News Around the Web (7-30-2019)

Zion Williamson, Alvin Kamara, Saints QBs go to sudden death in QB challenge with a basketball twist

METAIRIE, La. -- Zion Williamson has been welcomed with open arms by his new neighbors, the New Orleans Saints. He attended their first training camp practice on Friday, then joined Drew Brees & Co. for a basketball-themed quarterback challenge on Monday.

METAIRIE, La. — Saints coach Sean Payton says Zion Williamson's athleticism and physical stature would make the Pelicans rookie and top NBA draft choice an intriguing NFL prospect at a handful of positions, starting with the defensive line or tight end.