Pelicans News Around the Web (7-3-2019)

Zion Williamson already enjoying the extra space to operate in NBA offense
LAS VEGAS – As college basketball’s biggest star last season, Zion Williamson was the subject of non-stop attention, which may sound glamorous off the court, but on the hardwood, it meant being the focal point of every opposing defense. With no illegal-defense rule in the NCAA, defenses can clog the paint at will in an attempt to smother elite players – a strategy that doesn't work in the NBA, due to the shooting ability and level of talent.See More»
New Orleans Pelicans Summer League Roster; Starting 5
The roster for the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is set. The New Orleans Pelicans rotations are still being worked out, as a few players will be late arrivals.See More»
