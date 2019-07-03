Pelicans News Around the Web (7-3-2019)

Pelicans Summer League Practice: Zion Williamson 7-2-2019

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson speaks with the media following Summer League practice at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas

Zion Williamson already enjoying the extra space to operate in NBA offense

LAS VEGAS – As college basketball’s biggest star last season, Zion Williamson was the subject of non-stop attention, which may sound glamorous off the court, but on the hardwood, it meant being the focal point of every opposing defense. With no illegal-defense rule in the NCAA, defenses can clog the paint at will in an attempt to smother elite players – a strategy that doesn't work in the NBA, due to the shooting ability and level of talent.

Pelicans Summer League Practice: Frank Jackson 7-2-2019

Pelicans guard Frank Jackson speaks with media following the Pelicans first Summer League practice at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas

Pelicans Summer League Practice: Fred Vinson 7-2-2019

Pelicans summer league head coach Fred Vinson recaps the first practice in preparation for Friday's Summer League match-up vs the New York Knicks at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Summer League Practice Report 7-2-2019

Jim Eichenhofer recaps the Pelicans first day of practice at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas in preparation for Summer League 2019

New Orleans Pelicans Summer League Roster; Starting 5

The roster for the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is set. The New Orleans Pelicans rotations are still being worked out, as a few players will be late arrivals.