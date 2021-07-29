Pelicans News Around the Web (7-29-2021)

Pelicans summer league opener Aug. 9 vs. Bulls

It’s been a year and a half of adjustments across the NBA, greatly affecting nearly every aspect of the pro basketball calendar. That’s also the case for NBA Summer League, which has been pushed back a month in 2021.

Five-minute draft guide: NBA comparisons for top perimeter shooters

In pre-draft analysis of what the New Orleans Pelicans might be looking for in this draft, it’s a common refrain that shooting is at the top of the list.