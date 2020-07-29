Pelicans News Around the Web (7-29-2020)

Report: Pelicans and Jazz might kneel together during national anthem in opener

The New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz restart their regular seasons against one another, and the two teams are discussing the possibility of kneeling together during the national anthem Thursday, according to an ESPN report.

Kushner: Here's why the NBA restart begins with Zion Williamson — and why everyone is watching

As the NBA embarks on the most unique experiment in the league’s 74-year history, its global spotlight doesn’t shine exclusively on familiar colors.

Pelicans 2020 seeding games profile: JJ Redick

On a New Orleans roster that features two players who aren’t yet of legal drinking age – as well as seven other Pelicans aged 25 and under – JJ Redick is a distinct outlier.

Q&A: Donald Ingram on his son's breakout NBA season, giving back and their New Orleans transition

As a kid, Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram spent nights and weekends at the Martin C. Freeman Recreation Center. It was a five-minute drive from his home in Kinston, North Carolina. Ingram’s father, Donald, managed it, which meant after-hours access.

Zion Williamson clears quarantine, practices: The latest on his status for NBA bubble opener

Zion Williamson is back.

Zion Williamson clears quarantine, practices with Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward Zion Williamson returned to practice with his team on Tuesday, just hours after he finished his four-day quarantine after returning to the NBA campus on Friday.

Report: Pelicans' Zion Williamson Clears Quarantine, Will Return to Practice

The New Orleans Pelicans have their superstar rookie back.