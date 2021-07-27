Pelicans News Around the Web (7-27-2021)

Australian prospect most common name at No. 10 on website mock drafts

Unless you’re a draft aficionado, it’s likely that you didn’t know much about 18-year-old prospect Josh Giddey prior to this summer.

Birmingham Squadron selected as team name for New Orleans Pelicans G League affiliate

The New Orleans Pelicans and the NBA G League announced Monday, July 26 “Birmingham Squadron” as the official name of the club’s new G League affiliate. The Squadron is set to begin play of their inaugural 2021-22 season in November and will play home games in the newly renovated Legacy Arena in downtown Birmingham.

New Orleans Pelicans' G League affiliate in Birmingham now has a name: Squadron

The New Orleans Pelicans’ G League affiliate officially has a name: the Birmingham Squadron.