Pelicans News Around the Web (7-27-2020)

Pelicans Restart Preview: Zion is back and so are N.O.’s chances at playoff run

When Zion Williamson returned to the NBA’s Orlando bubble, it was fairly surprising that there wasn’t some kind of dramatic video of him walking into the lobby of his hotel or a picture capturing the moment he stepped off the plane.

'I feel a lot more confident': Pelicans hopeful Jaxson Hayes' trial by fire will help the rookie down the road

Jaxson Hayes’ rookie season has been a trial by fire.

Editor’s Note: What to expect from our coverage of NBA history in the making

It’s the beginning of the end. The end of the wait. The end of the NBA’s 2019-20 season, one we will never forget for so many reasons. And many of those reasons haven’t even happened yet.