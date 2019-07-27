Pelicans News Around the Web (7-27-2019)

Report: J.J. Redick joins Zion Williamson in declining opportunity to tryout for Team USA ahead of World Cup

For the second time this week, a new member of the Pelicans’ revamped roster has turned down a chance to represent Team USA in this year’s FIBA World Cup held in China from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15.

Redick declines USA roster invite for World Cup

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday that he won't accept the invitation to join the depleted USA Basketball roster for the FIBA World Cup in September.

