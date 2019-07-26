Pelicans News Around the Web (7-26-2019)

Pelicans sign Nicolò Melli

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent forward Nicolò Melli. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Don't ever count Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin and team general manager Trajan Langdon out, but for now, it appears New Orleans has put the bow on all it's impending roster transactions for the time being.

In early July, Pelicans.com solicited tweets from New Orleans fans related to new roster additions, addressing several questions and comments among the submissions. Still, there were many, many other responses we didn’t have time to fit into what was already a lengthy 35-minute podcast.

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick is considering an invitation to join the depleted USA Basketball roster for the FIBA World Cup in September, he told ESPN on Thursday.