Pelicans News Around the Web (7-24-2020)

Pelicans flexed depth of roster in scrimmage opener vs. Nets

E’Twaun Moore came off the bench in the first half and started dropping in his trademark feathery floaters, along with three-point buckets. Jahlil Okafor was a second-half beast in the paint, proving unstoppable for Brooklyn’s undermanned frontcourt. In between, New Orleans guards Frank Jackson and rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker added energy and scoring production.

Long-distance calls: Todd Graffagnini on what it's like to work a Pelicans game remotely

Billy Dee Williams is on the short list of coolest men to ever wear a cape. The actor, who became famous as Lando Calrissian in the “Star Wars” franchise, is synonymous with smoothness.

‘I’m gonna miss my hug’: Getting used to new game day routines in the bubble

Quinn Cook is not quite right, not quite ready, if he doesn’t have Sandra Padilla’s pasta and smoothie before every home game at Staples Center. The Lakers’ chef cooks most of his meals during the season. But she didn’t make the cut of personnel that made the trip to the Disney bubble, and the Lakers’ guard is bummed.

Sam Amick’s Ballot: NBA awards, All-Rookie, All-Defense and All-NBA

Talk about a tough act to follow.

NBA scrimmage schedule: Results for every game inside the Disney bubble

NBA basketball is back -- in scrimmage form, at least.